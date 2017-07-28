Federal government backbencher Julia Banks says she was born an Australian citizen and has never taken up Greek citizenship.

Liberal MP Julia Banks says she has never taken up Greek citizenship as speculation swirls around her status.

The Victorian was born in Melbourne to parents of Greek heritage.

Her late father Phil Lolatgis migrated from Piraeus, Greece, in 1949 as a 15-year-old, while her mother Helen was born in Australia.

"Both my parents were Australian citizens at the time of my birth," she said in a text message to various media outlets on Friday.

"I have never taken up Greek citizenship."

Questions have been raised about her citizenship status after LNP senator Matt Canavan resigned from cabinet upon discovering his mother had registered him as an Italian citizen without his consent.

Greens senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam both quit parliament after also finding out they held dual citizenship.

All three cases are expected to be referred to the High Court.

Under section 44 of the constitution, people who are citizens of two or more countries are not eligible to run for federal parliament.