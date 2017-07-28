Russian Karen Khachanov and Argentine Diego Schwartzman are the only seeds remaining at the German Tennis Championships after another day of upsets.

Russia's Karen Khachanov has beaten Briton Aljaz Bedene in the round of 16 at the German Tennis Championships in Hamburg.

Bedene battled back to square the match after losing a first-set tie-break but was edged out in the decider as world No.32 Khachanov prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 5-7 6-4.

The third-seeded Khachanov will play Federico Delbonis in the quarter-finals after the Argentine qualifier upset Spanish veteran and eighth-seeded David Ferrer 7-5 6-3.

Nicolas Kicker was a surprise 6-4 7-6 (9-7) winner against fifth-seeded Frenchman Benoit Paire and Diego Schwartzman hit back to beat German qualifier Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 1-6 6-4 6-2.

Argentine Kicker will play Philipp Kohlschreiber after the German veteran beat fourth-seeded Gilles Simon 6-3 3-6 6-2.

Sixth-seeded Schwartzman will face Florian Mayer, who edged out Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3 4-6 6-4.

Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely is also through to the last eight after beating Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-4 6-4.