Russia's Karen Khachanov has beaten Briton Aljaz Bedene in the round of 16 at the German Tennis Championships in Hamburg.
Bedene battled back to square the match after losing a first-set tie-break but was edged out in the decider as world No.32 Khachanov prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 5-7 6-4.
The third-seeded Khachanov will play Federico Delbonis in the quarter-finals after the Argentine qualifier upset Spanish veteran and eighth-seeded David Ferrer 7-5 6-3.
Nicolas Kicker was a surprise 6-4 7-6 (9-7) winner against fifth-seeded Frenchman Benoit Paire and Diego Schwartzman hit back to beat German qualifier Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 1-6 6-4 6-2.
Argentine Kicker will play Philipp Kohlschreiber after the German veteran beat fourth-seeded Gilles Simon 6-3 3-6 6-2.
Sixth-seeded Schwartzman will face Florian Mayer, who edged out Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3 4-6 6-4.
Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely is also through to the last eight after beating Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-4 6-4.