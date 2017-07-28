Australia's Curtis Luck is keeping pace with the leaders midway through the first round of the Canadian Open.

Australian rookie Curtis Luck has made a solid start to the Canadian Open midway through the first round at Glen Abbey course in Toronto.

The 20-year-old Perth native mixed three birdies with a lone bogey at the par-4 eighth to make the turn at two-under-par and sits only four back of the lead as he enters the back nine on Thursday.

South African Tyrone Van Aswegen (through 15 holes)and American Keegan Bradley (13 holes) and South Korean veteran KJ Choi (14 holes) are setting the pace at six-under with the Jack Nicklaus-designed course softening up after several hours of morning rain.

Luck leads the Australians out in the morning wave, with veteran Cameron Percy a shot back of Luck at one-under late in his first round, while 2006 US Open winner Geoff Ogilvy is languishing at one-over par nearing completion of his round.

Australians yet to tee off in the afternoon wave include Matt Jones, Greg Chalmers, Cameron Smith, Ryan Ruffels and Brett Drewitt.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson will get his Canadian Open campaign underway at 1.25pm looking to bounce back from a disappointing tie for 54th at last week's British Open.

Australia has a strong history in the Canadian Open, with eight winners in the tournament's 108-year history including world No.6 Jason Day (2015), Nathan Green (2009) and Greg Norman (1984, 1992).