A man has attempted to self-immolate in protest outside the immigration offices in Sydney's CBD.

Police were called to Lee Street in Haymarket shortly after 1.30pm on Friday where they attended to a male, believed to be in his thirties.

Police spent between eight to 10 minutes trying to negotiate with the "deeply disturbed and upset individual" man outside the building before he doused himself in petrol, a police spokesman said.

While police would not confirm what the man's concerns were they did say his actions were in protest and that "he was a person who suffered mental illness".

The man, who was known to authorities prior to the incident, suffered superficial burns to his thighs.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for a physical and mental assessment where he remains in a stable condition.

If you or anyone you know requires support please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.