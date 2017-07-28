Greg Inglis was ruled out of the NRL season after injurig his knee in round one. (AAP)

Injured South Sydney star Greg Inglis says he's feeling happy about recently revealing details of his battle with depression.

NRL star Greg Inglis says he's in a good place in his battle with depression and hopes his tell-all interview has helped other sufferers.

The injured South Sydney skipper was in Melbourne on Friday for the Storm's 10th anniversary celebrations of their 2007 NRL grand final triumph.

The title was later stripped as part of their salary cap rorting penalty.

Inglis started his NRL career at Melbourne, spending six seasons under coach Craig Bellamy before shifting to the Rabbitohs in 2011.

Earlier this month he revealed he had undergone up to four sessions daily to treat his depression while in an in-house treatment facility in May.

He said he'd had a lot of positive feedback about his honesty about his illness.

"I just wanted to speak out on my terms and be honest with it," Inglis said.

"At the end of day I hope I helped someone to reach out."

Back running after his season-ending knee injury suffered in round one, he said he was feeling positive about life.

"I'm happy," he said.

Surrounded by former Storm teammates including Matt King, Michael Crocker and Steve Turner, and current Melbourne players who played in that grand final, Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater, Inglis was looking forward to spending the weekend reliving the glory.

The bond is tight, with Inglis believing that was instrumental in the title triumph.

"Being down here is what helped back then; being away from everything we stuck to ourselves among the AFL clubs and that's what's made Melbourne so successful," he said.