NSW Rugby League maintain a decision is yet to be made whether Laurie Daley will be offered the job as Blues coach next year.

The NSWRL board will meet on Friday, a spokeswoman confirmed to AAP, but it will be an informal gathering to discuss the progress of a review into this year's State of Origin loss.

No timeframe has been put on the decision around Daley's future involvement with the Blues, the spokeswoman said, after his fourth series loss in five years.

It's unknown if Daley wants to coach again amid the fallout from this year's loss but media reports suggest he is set to be offered the job again next year.

The disastrous capitulation to Queensland in this month's deciding clash has divided opinion on whether Daley should keep his job and was followed by questions over the Blues' culture.

NSW forward Aaron Woods has backed Daley to stay on and centre Jarryd Hayne said it'd be a huge loss if he wasn't reappointed.

But former Blues coach Phil Gould described the coach as "cooked" and claimed there were too many people making decisions involving the team, with Daley's role reduced to a "bit player".