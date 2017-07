SBS World News Radio: Violent post-election clashes and gunfire have rocked Papua New Guinea's Highlands ahead of the partial return of writs by the country's Electoral Commissioner this afternoon.

Stefan Armbruster says election officials have failed to complete counting of the 111 seats by today's deadline and parliament is due to sit next Friday for the formation of government.

Widespread electoral roll irregularities, late voting, allegations of miscounting and fraud have marked the PNG's national poll.