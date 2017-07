Penrith Panther Leilani Latu has a broken jaw and is out for the NRL season. (AAP)

Penrith forward Leilani Latu will miss the rest of the NRL season after scans confirmed he broke his jaw in Thursday's win over Canterbury.

The 24-year-old Latu was hospitalised after sustaining the injury in the second-half of the 16-8 win at Pepper Stadium.

He will be sidelined for 10 weeks, missing the last six regular-season matches and finals should the ninth-placed Panthers finish inside the top-eight.