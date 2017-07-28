A preview of next week's economic data

HOUSING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION NEW HOME SALES

Due: Monday

Period: For the month of June

Last result: New home sales in Australia rose 1.1 per cent to 7,450 units in May following a 0.8 per cent rise in April. May's growth was helped by a 2.2 per cent increase in sales of new detached houses, while multi-unit dwellings sales were down 2.6 per cent.

THE RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA CASH RATE DECISION

Due: Tuesday

Period: Monthly cash rate decision

Market forecast: Expected to keep the cash rate on hold at a record low of 1.5 per cent.

Last result: The RBA kept the cash rate unchanged at 1.5 per cent at its July monetary policy meeting.

ABS BUILDING APPROVALS

Due: Wednesday

Period: For the month of June

Last result: Total dwelling approvals, seasonally adjusted, dropped 5.6 per cent to 16,448 in May. Compared to a year ago, approvals were down by nearly 20 per cent.

ABS BALANCE OF TRADE

Due: Thursday

Period: For the month of June

Last result: Australia's trade balance rose to a surplus of $2.47 billion in May, from a revised $90 million surplus in April. Exports climbed nine per cent during May, on a seasonally adjusted basis, as the value of coal exports surged 62 per cent.

ABS RETAIL SALES

Due: Friday

Period: For the month of June

Last result: Retail sales in Australia rose 0.6 per cent in May, beating expectations for a 0.2 per cent lift. It followed a one per cent increase in sales in April.