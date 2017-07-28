The NSW Labor conference will this weekend debate a range of workplace relations issues including 10 days domestic violence leave.

Bill Shorten is under pressure to commit to 10 days paid domestic violence leave under a federal Labor government.

The NSW Labor conference which meets this weekend is expected to endorse a motion by the Australian Services Union in support of a minimum 10 days paid domestic violence leave "as a universal right for all workers to be enshrined in the national employment standards".

Federal Labor promised in 2015 it would legislate for five days family violence leave.

The union argues at least 800,000 workers have or will experience domestic violence during their working lives and it requires a response beyond what federal Labor has promised.

If passed there will be strong push for next year's ALP national conference to add the policy to the party's platform.

A number of big companies including Telstra, NAB, Virgin Australia and Ikea have already instituted such leave.

The conference is also expected to endorse a motion to create a new offence of "wage theft" for cases where it can be demonstrated that underpayments were deliberate.

The legislation would deal with situations such as arose in the 7-Eleven chain where many workers were not paid their correct pay or penalty rates and records were falsified.

The Fair Work Ombudsman has taken action against nine 7-Eleven operators in the past eight years, with three cases still before the courts, imposing total penalties of more than $1 million.

Federal Labor leader Bill Shorten will address the conference on Sunday.