Junior Paulo says the Raiders are wary of the Rabbitohs, a team with nothing to lose. (AAP)

Canberra have been hit hard by suspension as they try to keep their NRL season alive in a must-win clash with South Sydney.

In 80 minutes of football against South Sydney, the curtain could be drawn on Canberra's NRL season.

The Raiders have failed to live up expectations this year, fighting for survival rather than pushing for the top four spot they were widely tipped for as the season enters its final six rounds.

They'll have to start a remarkable winning streak in Saturday's clash with Souths at ANZ Stadium and hope other results go their way to force themselves into the top eight.

While the 14th-placed Rabbitohs look on paper to be one of the easier assignments of the Raiders' run home, suspension has robbed Canberra of a highly influential trio.

Versatile forward Sia Soliola begins his five-match suspension for knocking out Melbourne's Billy Slater.

Star winger Jordan Rapana will also miss the match after pleading guilty to a shoulder charge, while Queensland Origin second-rower Josh Papalii has another game to serve for the same offence.

While there's no shortage of belief, the Raiders are wary of a team playing with the unwanted freedom which comes from being out of finals contention.

"When everyone's got nothing to lose, that's when it puts a lot of pressure on the other team," frontrower Junior Paulo said.

Paulo will have his work cut out for him with Rabbitohs skipper Sam Burgess cleared to lead his side's pack.

That doesn't worry Paulo.

"Everyone's human. You've got to be able to go out there and do your job run hard and tackle harder," he said.

While the Raiders were impressive in defence against the competition's benchmark Melbourne last week, they still fell short despite the Storm losing Billy Slater and Cameron Smith early in the second half.

According to Fox Sports Stats, it was the eighth time this season their completion rate was less than 70 per cent,

That's culminated in having the second worst rate in the competition, which along with a slew of close losses have been telling factors in their slide.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Rabbitohs winger Bryson Goodwin has scored eight tries in 10 matches against the Raiders, both his best tally and best strike rate against any opponent.

* Canberra has scored 40 of its 68 tries down their far edges. 26 down the far right and 14 down the far left, the most lethal edges in the competition.

* South Sydney concede the fewest fast play-the-balls in the competition, with 54.1 per game.

Source: Fox Sports Stats