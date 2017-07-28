Josh Reynolds capped a week in the headlines with Canterbury's only try in the loss to Penrith. (AAP)

Bulldogs star Josh Reynolds has hit back after he was accused of abusing staff at a Cronulla nightspot last week, saying he knows exactly what happened.

Reynolds is currently being investigated by both the police and the Bulldogs for allegedly failing to quit Northies club last Friday, when he was also accused of verbally abusing his teammates.

However the Bulldogs five-eighth said he was upset by some of the reporting of the incident.

""I know exactly what happened, my close teammates know exactly what happened. People are going to say what they're going to say," Reynolds told Triple M after Thursday's loss to Penrith.

"To be honest, I was very disappointed in what was being said about me because you do what you do. If I had have done something, I would've copped it. That's just the way it goes."

Reynolds scored his team's only try in the 16-8 defeat to the Panthers but accepted part of the blame for the Bulldogs' continued attacking woes in good-ball territory.

Their tally of 260 points this season is the lowest of any NRL team, with a fourth loss in their past five games extinguishing any hope of a miracle finals push.

It has also denied Reynolds one last crack at the finals before his move to the Wests Tigers.

"That's the worst thing you could say to me after such a good time I've had at this club. Not to play in the finals in the last year is very sad," he said.

"I'm not shying away, it's a big emphasis on the halves there. That's something that myself, (Matt) Frawley and Moses (Mbye), we've got to work on.

"We're man enough to stand up and say that. We're going to keep working away.

"That's all we can do - we're going to cop criticism, but we keep working and if you keep trying, it's going to eventually come off."