Cronulla's Fa'amanu Brown is assisted from the field during his side's 26-12 win over the Warriors. (AAP)

Cronulla five-eighth Fa'amanu Brown has been taken to an Auckland hospital after being knocked out during the NRL clash against the Warriors.

The 22-year-old Brown went low to tackle Sam Lisone in the 60th minute, only to receive a knee to the face.

Sharks coach Shane Flanagan said the Kiwi-born Brown, filling in for sidelined playmaker James Maloney, had suffered a heavy concussion.

"We got good reports that he'll be OK," Flanagan said.

"I didn't see it again, I know they showed it again on the screen, I'll leave that to the judiciary."

Lisone was penalised and placed on report.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney thought there was little in the incident, with Lisone barrelling at high speed towards a crouching Brown.

He said he felt referee Matt Cecchin, who overlooked Sia Soliola's late, high blow to Billy Slater in last week's clash between Canberra and Melbourne, was overcompensating.

"In all honesty, I didn't think there was a great deal in it. When you're running, your knees do lift, so he's got his head caught in the wrong spot," he said.