Cameron Smith is within touching distance of Darren Lockyer's NRL record 355 games mark. (AAP)

Former teammate Greg Inglis predicts Storm skipper Cameron Smith will sweep past the record for most NRL games and reach 400 before he retires.

Against Manly at AAMI Park on Sunday, Smith will go level with former Canterbury great Terry Lamb on 350 games.

Smith is chasing Darren Lockyer's mark of 355, which he will reach by season's end but Inglis said the 34-year-old could go way past it.

Smith would need to play two more full seasons to reach the mammoth milestone.

"It's no surprise to me Cam is playing 350 and I won't be surprised if he keeps going and gets to 400," Inglis said.

"If he retires from rep footy, and then he's still got at least next year to go on contract."

Sidelined for the season after a knee reconstruction, the South Sydney captain said his "reliable" former teammate was the "ultimate professional".

Inglis was in Melbourne to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Storm's 2007 NRL grand final triumph.

Smith also played in that line-up, with the pair spending six seasons together before Inglis shifted to the Rabbitohs.

"He's a different human being," Inglis, who has also played with Smith for Queensland and Australia, said.

"He's a different mould to me and it doesn't look like it but he's an incredible athlete."