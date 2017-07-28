Josh Daicos, son of club great Peter, is in line to make his Collingwood debut against the Bulldogs. (AAP)

Josh Daicos, the son of Collingwood great Peter, is in their squad for Sunday's game against Adelaide.

Collingwood's AFL future and their immediate past will command attention when teams confirm their final line-ups for Sunday's matches.

The Magpies have included Josh Daicos in their squad of 25 for the MCG clash against top side Adelaide, raising hopes he will make his AFL debut.

Former Collingwood key forward Travis Cloke is also in the Western Bulldogs squad for their big game against Essendon.

Daicos is the son of Peter Daicos, one of Collingwood's most famous players.

Nicknamed the Macedonian Marvel, the elder Daicos was a goalkicking magician and a member of their drought-breaking 1990 premiership team.

Like his father, Josh Daicos also is a forward.

Fellow father-son recruit Callum Brown, whose father Gavin captained the club and also played in the 1990 premiership team, has played two senior games in his first season.

As the younger Daicos waits for his debut, Cloke is on the verge of a recall.

Cloke joined the Bulldogs this season after 246 games for the Magpies, including their 2010 premiership.

He has played six games for the reigning premiers, most recently in round 12.

Forward Josh Begley will also make his AFL debut if the Bombers pick him.

The Bombers recruited Begley with the No.31 pick in last year's national draft.

Adelaide's Myles Poholke is another potential debutant. The midfielder joined the Crows last year with their No.44 draft selection.

Slumping West Coast and bottom side Brisbane could feature as many as four newcomers in their Domain Stadium clash.

Luke Partington was added to the Eagles squad in his second season at the club.

The Lions have already made four changes and included potential first-gamers Sam Skinner, Jacob Allison and Corey Lyons in their squad.

Allison and Lyons joined Brisbane through last year's draft and Skinner was a 2015 selection.