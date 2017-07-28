Spalletti hails Perisic after Inter sink Bayern

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti singled out the outstanding performance of Ivan Perisic in his side's 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Thursday but remains unsure over the Croatian winger's future at the club.

Perisic was instrumental Inter's impressive win over the German champions at the Singapore National Stadium, providing an assist for the second of Martins Eder's two headed goals and stretching Bayern's backline with his speed and movement.

"Our intention is to keep Perisic if possible. I have known him for a long time and it is obvious he's a world class player," Spalletti told reporters of a player linked in British media with a move to Manchester United.

"Whether he plays well or not doesn't really change things. Of course, we want to keep him but there are a lot of considerations to be made and I cannot say for sure whether he will stay or not."

Spalletti took over at Inter this month and the club's ambitious Chinese owners will be hoping the former Roma coach can improve on a disappointing seventh-placed Serie A finish last season and help the side get back into Europe.

"Overall we played a very good game and I am proud of my team. The defence was good and so were the attackers. If I were asked to find fault in that performance it would be that we could have been a little more aggressive," Spalletti added..

"Bayern are not just a skilful team but also aggressive on the pitch and we could have matched them better in that department... but overall I am delighted."

Inter started their Asia tour with a 1-0 win over Lyon in Nanjing, China on Monday and Spalletti will be looking for further improvement when they complete the Singapore leg of the trip against Chelsea on Saturday.

"There remains a lot of work to be done. We have only just started training together and are still assembling the team. But I do see plenty of progress and if we continue to work hard we will get there," the 58-year-old said.

"I am impressed that all players have made themselves available since the very beginning.

"I am a transparent and straightforward person and I can honestly say that I have received a great reception from everyone at the club, who are aspiring to improve day after day."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)