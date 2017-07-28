Dilruwan Perera has made 92no but Sri Lanka are all out for 291 in the first Test against India. (AAP)

Dilruwan Perera has led the fight with a gutsy 92 not out but Sri Lanka have been bowled out for 291 after lunch on Friday's third day of the first Test against India in Galle.

Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets, including that of Angelo Mathews, to corner Sri Lanka but Perera continued his resistance. He ran out of partners to miss out on his maiden Test century.

Sri Lanka still trail by 309 runs and are one batsman short, after Asela Gunaratne's series-ending thumb injury on Wednesday.

Even after relinquishing the captaincy, Mathews held the key to Sri Lanka's survival after the hosts resumed on 5-154 and the former skipper made 83 before Jadeja sent him back.

The spinner sent down a flighted delivery and Mathews moved towards leg and slapped it straight to Indian captain Virat Kohli at short cover. Mathews hit 11 boundaries and a six.

Perera enjoyed an eventful stay.

Two balls after India's appeal for a catch off his boot was turned down, Perera was adjudged lbw to Jadeja. The decision was overturned after replays suggested the ball, which struck the batsman way below the knee roll, would have sailed over the stumps.

Perera hit Ravichandran Ashwin for a six and took a single off the next ball to bring up his fifth Test 50.

Jadeja dismissed Rangana Herath for nine when Sri Lanka's stand-in skipper attempted a reverse sweep and managed to glove it to Ajinkya Rahane at slip.

Debutant Hardik Pandya castled Nuwan Pradeep for 10 to claim his first Test wicket.

Perera mixed caution with aggression, hitting 10 boundaries and four sixes to help Sri Lanka edge towards the 300-mark.