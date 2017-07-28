Despite ongoing injury issues, Greater Western Sydney veteran Steve Johnson still has something to offer according to Giants' coach Leon Cameron

Greater Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron is prepared to roll the dice on Steve Johnson despite admitting the veteran forward's wonky knee makes him a week-to-week proposition.

Johnson will miss Saturday's home game with Fremantle due to knee soreness, a problem that has plagued him during the year.

In 2016, three-time Geelong premiership winner Johnson kicked 43 goals in 22 games in his first year as a Giant.

He's battled for form and fitness in 2017, kicking 13.14 in 13 games.

It's expected to be the 34-year-old's final season, but Cameron was adamant the 288-game goalsneak still had something to offer.

"There's a little bit more in the tank for Stevie in the coming weeks,' Cameron said

"I think it will be week to week, there's no doubt his knee is hanging on by a thread.

"He's had such a fantastic career, but he keeps on finding a way.

"We played against the Swans two weeks ago, and he found a way to be a really creative forward, kick a couple of goals played a little bit on-ball.

"He really had a good impact against an A-grade team in the Swans.

"Then on the weekend (against Richmond) he'd be the first to put up his hand after halftime he probably dropped away.

"We've just got to keep managing his body."

Cameron didn't think external criticism of Johnson was unfair.

"Whether you come in at 80 per cent, whether you come in at 100 per cent rightfully so, you'll get judged on that performance," Cameron said.

"Steve is the first one to put his hand up on that, so you get judged on what you show every weekend.

"But in terms of being unfair, no. Steve is big enough and he's old enough and he's determined enough, that's the big thing about him."