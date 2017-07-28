Ryan Mccarthy and Ashley Hall are the best performing Australians after the first round of the European Open but sit four and five shots off the pace.

Julian Suri birdied five of the last eight holes to join England's Richard McEvoy for a share of the lead at six-under 66 in the opening round of the European Open on Thursday.

The 26-year-old American started with a birdie but dropped a shot at the second.

There were no more bogeys afterward as Suri racked up another six birdies.

Suri and McEvoy, who shot six birdies but was bogey-free, have a one-stroke lead.

Defending champion Alexander Levy was among four tied at 5-under, alongside Chris Paisley, Stuart Manley and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

Ryan Mccarthy and Ashley Hall are the best performing Australians who sit four and five strokes off the pace respectively.

Fifteen-time European Tour champion Thomas Bjorn endured a difficult opening round of 74 on the North Course.

The tournament is being hosted by Green Eagle Golf Courses, just outside Hamburg, for the first time.