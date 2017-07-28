Titans coach Neil Henry has been left to rue some crucial refereeing errors. (AAP)

Gold Coast coach Neil Henry has revealed NRL referees boss Tony Archer's findings that incorrect officiating in last round's loss to Penrith led to two tries.

Two tries scored by Penrith in their NRL round 20 win over Gold Coast came after officiating errors, according to referees boss Tony Archer.

Titans coach Neil Henry revealed Archer's findings on Friday, in a further blow to the credibility of the NRL's referees.

Archer advised Henry that tries to Matt Moylan and Waqa Blake were awarded incorrectly, in a loss that all but ended the Titans' slim finals hopes.

Henry contacted Archer after the game on Saturday night but only received a response on Thursday.

Archer agreed with Henry that Moylan intercepted an Ashley Taylor pass from an offside position to score, while also agreeing that Blake's runaway try should have been reviewed given doubt over a knock-on in the lead-up.

Gavin Badger, Jon Stone, Russell Turner, Brett Suttor were the officials on duty.

The findings add to a horror weekend for the NRL's refereeswith Matt Cecchin coming under fire for not sending off Canberra's Sia Solialia for a late, high shot on Melbourne's Billy Slater.

Penrith won 24-16 in a loss that now means Gold Coast must win all of their remaining six games to be any chance of making the finals.

"In the context of our season they were two major calls so I'm thinking why wasn't the proper procedure followed through," Henry said, ahead of the Titans' clash with Wests Tigers at CBus Super Stadium on Sunday.

"My problem is that they didn't go to review; I can't think of another instance during the year when there's been an attacker lose the ball and the opposition pick it up and score and it hasn't been reviewed.

"I find it very strange it wasn't looked at and very quick to be rewarded."

Henry said coaches are frustrated with a lack of consistency surrounding black and white decisions, not discretionary calls.

"When you've got the bunker there for technology to look at whether or not it's a try you should use the technology," he said.

"It's not going to be exact, they're not going to get everything right, but there's room for improvement and the confidence around the referees has taken a bit of a hit."