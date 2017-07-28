American golfer Harold Varner III is '99.9 per cent' sure he will return to Australia in November. (AAP)

Just 24 hours after Sergio Garcia announced he will contest the Australian PGA Championship, defending champion Harold Varner III says he will be back.

Harold Varner III says the chance to take on Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott means he's "99.9 per cent" sure he will return to defend his Australian PGA Championship title in November.

American Varner claimed his first professional victory outside the US mini-tours when he fended off Australians Andrew Dodt and Scott at Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast last year.

The 26-year-old from Ohio was ecstatic at the PGA of Australia's announcement on Thursday that Spanish world No.5 Garcia would make his first trip down under in seven years.

The 37-year-old Garcia, who broke through for a maiden major championship title at the Masters in April, will tee up at the Australian PGA's flagship event for the first time in his career.

Garcia's last visit to Australia came in 2010, when he contested the now-defunct Masters at Victoria Golf Club alongside 14-time major champion Tiger Woods.

"Sergio (coming to Australia) is exciting; he's a great guy who I've got to know out here on Tour," Varner told AAP at the US PGA Tour's Canadian Open on Thursday.

"I'm about 99.9 per cent sure I'll be there, too. If planes are still going there, I'll go," he joked.

"It's going to be a cool experience, I hope I get paired with (Garcia)."

Australian PGA boss Gavin Kirkman confirmed he has been in talks with both world No. 6 Day and Scott, who won the 2013 Masters at Augusta.

But Varner is confident Gold Coast native Scott will contest the November 30 tournament.

"I know Adam is likely going to play. I love that he takes pride in going back down there," said Varner.

"It's a good (tournament) for me to pick his brains. (On Tour), a lot of people take up his time.

"I was fortunate to play with him down there and talk to him and learn some stuff. I can't wait for this year."

Varner claims his two-shot victory at Royal Pines in 2016, a year after losing in a play-off at the event to Australian Nathan Holman, gave him confidence to establish himself on the PGA Tour.

"To be able to win is hard anywhere in the world it was a pretty good field, so it gave me confidence and you can never have too much of that in golf," he said.

Varner says the tournament's co-sanctioning with the European Tour, which affords the winner a start at the following year's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, will see the event continue to grow in stature.

Particularly because the WGC-Bridgestone, which kicks off at the famous Firestone Country Club next week, is held in Varner's hometown of Akron, Ohio.

"Winning the Australian PGA gets you into Akron, so it's a huge event for players like me," Varner said.

"I'm excited for the WGC and it wouldn't have been possible without going down to Australia."