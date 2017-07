Victorian upper house Labor MP Khalil Eideh has reportedly been prevented from entering the United States after he was detained at an airport.

A Victorian Labor MP has reportedly been blocked from entering the United States after he was stopped at an airport immigration check.

The Herald Sun reports upper house MP Khalil Eideh had a valid visa for the US, but was stopped at an airport while on a study tour with fellow MPs.

A Labor spokesman says the government is investigating but could not confirm if Mr Eideh had been detained.