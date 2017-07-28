Karrie Webb shot 65 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Scottish Open. (AAP)

Australia's Karrie Webb has carded a superb 65 to claim a narrow lead after the opening round of the Scottish Open.

Webb fired five birdies in a row from the 11th and seven in her last 10 holes to finish seven-under-par at Dundonald Links, a shot ahead of American Cristie Kerr.

"When we were warming up and for our first few holes it was really cold and really windy," Webb said. "I looked at the scoreboard and saw that Cristie Kerr shot six-under and I was like, 'What course did she play today?'

"Then I sort of really hung in there through the front nine and made a nice birdie on nine to turn at one under, and then just really started swinging at it well and hitting it quite close and had some good birdie chances and made the most of them.

"I just kept telling myself to keep going. When you make a few birdies (it's important) not to just go into the mode of holding on."

Su Oh was the next-best Australian with a one-over 73. Minjee Lee was a further shot back alongside Katherine Kirk and New Zealand superstar Lydia Ko.

Sarah Jane Smith and Stacey Peters are outside the projected cut line after carding 76, while Sarah Kemp is in trouble after a nine-over 81.

Kerr had looked like ending the day at the head of affairs after overcoming tough conditions to card six birdies in a bogey-free 66.

"I just controlled my ball really well out there with the crosswinds and I had a great day," Kerr said. "It's never easy here so I'm very pleased with the score."

Olympic champion Inbee Park was part of a group three shots off the lead which included fellow South Korean Sei Young Kim and American Stacy Lewis.

England's Annabel Dimmock was a shot further back after a round of 70, but home favourite Catriona Matthew could only manage a two-over-par 74.