A share of Webjet's full-year earnings could be under a cloud with the company and its auditor in dispute over the accounting treatment for a contract with Thomas Cook and the revenue from it.

Webjet has reaffirmed its FY17 earnings guidance of $80 million, adding it has used the same accounting treatment that was signed off by BDO in the first half, but the auditor now disagreed with that treatment.

The company says that if it were to adopt BDO's treatment for the full-year to June 2017, it would lose $11.5 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and would have to reduce the carrying value of intangible assets by $32.7 million.