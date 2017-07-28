HIGHS AND LOWS FROM DAY FIVE OF THE WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

SWIM OF THE DAY - Rookie 16-year-old Ariarne Titmus - nicknamed "Arnie the Terminator" by her family - lived up to her tag when she blew away Russia's Arina Openysheva on the final leg to help Australia claim 4x200m freestyle relay bronze by 0.08 of a second.

STAT OF THE DAY - Emma McKeon claimed her fifth medal in as many days as part of the 4x200m freestyle relay team, equalling the most by an Australian woman at a world titles. Only Australian greats Libby Trickett (five gold, 2007) and Alicia Coutts (five silver, 2013) have won as many. McKeon still has two events left.

UPSET OF THE DAY - Australian Mitch Larkin's 200m backstroke world title defence ended in tears when he failed to even make the event's final at Duna Arena. Larkin clocked one minute, 59.10 to finish second last in the 16-strong semi-final field. He was almost six seconds slower than his 200m world titles winning time of 2015.

TALKING POINT - Australian sprint king Cameron McEvoy missed the 100m freestyle podium at a major meet for the second year in a row when he placed fourth in the blue riband final. The 2015 world titles silver medallist had hoped to bounce back from Rio where he finished second last in the 100m despite arriving as red hot favourite with the fastest time in history outside the now banned supersuit era.

QUOTE OF THE DAY - "It was pretty tough. That's 11 races for me now and it's catching up with me" - EMMA MCKEON on her seven event program after claiming 4x200m freestyle bronze, a record-equalling fifth world titles medal.

WHO TO WATCH ON DAY SIX

Heats

- Men's 50m freestyle (Cameron McEvoy, James Roberts)

- Women's 50m butterfly (Holly Barratt, Brittany Elmslie)

- Men's 100m butterfly (David Morgan, Grant Irvine)

- Women's 200m backstroke (Emily Seebohm, Kaylee McKeown)

- Men's 4x200m freestyle relay (Clyde Lewis, David McKeon, Alex Graham, Jack Cartwright)

- Women's 800m freestyle (Ariarne Titmus)

Finals

- Women's 100m freestyle (Bronte Campbell, Emma McKeon)

- Women's 200m breaststroke (Taylor McKeown)

- Men's 200m breaststroke (Matthew Wilson)

- Men's 4x200m freestyle relay