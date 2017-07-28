Caroline Wozniacki is chasing a first title of 2017 despite being the first woman to record 40 wins. (AAP)

Former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki has become the first woman to notch 40 wins on the WTA Tour this year after beating Viktorija Golubic in Sweden.

World No.6 Wozniacki, the top seed in Bastad, won 6-2 2-6 6-4 to set up a quarter-final clash against Ukrainian qualifer Kateryna Kozlova, who overcame former champion Mona Barthel 6-3 6-3.

The win over Golubic is the earliest in the season Wozniacki has hit the 40 mark since 2011, when she achieved it at the French Open and went on to finish the year atop the WTA rankings.

She is yet to convert her 2017 record into titles, however, after falling at the final hurdle in Doha, Dubai, Miami and Eastbourne.

Spain's fifth seed Carla Suarez Navarro bowed out of the tournament after a marathon three-set defeat to Belgium's Elise Mertens, who triumphed 6-3 6-7 (7-2) 7-5 after almost three hours.

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic is through to the last eight after being handed a walkover against sixth seed Kiki Bertens.

Meanwhile in China, Lu Jingjing reached the quarter-finals of the Jiangxi Open in Nanchang after recovering from a set down to beat Jelena Jankovic 2-6 6-1 6-2.

Jankovic struggled in temperatures reaching 39C and called for a trainer during one changeover when a medical timeout was called before play resumed after a 10-minute delay.

Lu will face Nao Hibino for a place in the semis. Japan's Hibino progressed after third seed Karolina Pliskova was forced to retire due to a hand injury as she trailed 3-0 in the opening set.

Second seed Peng Shuai also went through after her opponent retired, with Tereza Martincova unable to continue with the score at 6-2 3-2 against her.

Peng Shuai now faces Zhu Lin, who went through to the last eight after beating Xun Fangying 6-3 6-4, while Wang Yafan overcame Chang Kai-chen 6-0 6-2.