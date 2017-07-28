The AEC has found the Nick Xenophon Team has not complied with funding disclosure rules. (AAP)

The Nick Xenophon Team has been taken to task by the Australian Electoral Commission for failing to properly disclose financial support and spending.

The AEC said in a compliance report released on its website on Friday that receipts and payments had been under-stated by NXT to the tune of $23,000 and $27,000 respectively in its 2015-16 annual disclosure return.

As well, two individual donations totalling $38,000 had not been properly disclosed.

"In view of the discrepancies identified, the return did not comply with the provisions of ... the Electoral Act," the AEC reported.

The party's disclosure has since been updated and endorsed by the AEC.

In a separate report, the Nationals in Victoria were found to have under-stated debts by $10,000 in their annual return.

And the AEC found one instance of a Nationals Victoria party unit not reporting any of its receipts and payments.

"It is recommended the party ensures the accuracy of future annual disclosure returns and therefore improve compliance," the AEC said.

Family First Victoria was found to have lodged its return late, and under-stated its receipts and payments by more than half.

The party also failed to disclose "other receipts" of $20,000 from Family First in South Australia and $17,474 from the Victorian Electoral Commission.

The NT Country Liberals, and the Victorian Liberal bodies Higgins 500 Foundation and Menzies 200 Club, failed to lodge their returns in the required time. They have since been submitted.