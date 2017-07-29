Australia's Alyssa Bull has overcome an energy-sapping headwind to win the women's U23 K1 1000 canoe sprint world title.

Australia also picked up a bronze medal through Jordan Wood and Riley Fitzsimmons in the U23 K2 1000.

Bull, who made her Olympic debut paddling with Alyce Burnett in the K2 500 in Rio last year, took the lead early in Saturday's race, and fought off fatigue and a strong headwind to take the gold medal.

"You're not only racing all the other girls out there, who are all paddling so well, but you're also taking on that headwind," an exhausted Bull said after the race.

"Far out, that was like the main competition out there. I think everyone was just trying to stay low in their boat. It's a long way.

"I haven't really tapered for this, but I love racing so when it comes to a race I can be pretty competitive."