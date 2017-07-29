Australia's Arina Rodionova has lost in the quarter-finals of the Jiangxi Open.

The 27-year-old Australian fought hard but ultimately fell to local hope Xinyun Han 6-1 7-5 as the Chinese world No.126 made the semi-finals.

Rodionova struggled early and was again down a break in the second set but rallied to get things back to 5-5 before Han again broke her serve and then served it out on her second match point.

han will now face second-seeded countrywoman Peng Shuai, who beat Zhu Lin 7-6 (7-2) 6-0.

In the top half of the draw Japan's Nao Hibino became the only non-Chinese player through to the final four when she beat Lu Jingjing 6-2 6-3.

She will face odd against world No.147 Yafan Wang for a spot in the final, after Wang beat Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei 7-6 (9-7) 6-0.