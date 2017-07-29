Australian Ryan McCarthy is four shots off pace set by England's Ashley Chesters in the second round of the European Open, which was suspended late in the day.

Ashley Chesters carded a five-under 67 to take the lead at nine-under in the second round of the European Open, which was suspended due to failing light on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who also had a bogey-free round on the opening day, was tied with fellow Englishman Jordan Smith at eight-under when play was halted due to a heavy downpour.

Smith missed his last 11-foot par putt on the ninth hole when play resumed almost four hours later, while Chesters made his fifth birdie to take sole leadership.

Siddikur Rahman carded a 66 and was one stroke behind Chesters, along with defending champion Alexander Levy, Stuart Manley, and Richard McEvoy, who all have to complete their second rounds on Saturday morning.

Jens Fahrbring was level with Smith (67) at seven-under, while eight golfers are tied for eighth at six under.

Ryan McCarthy is the best-placed Australian at five under after backing up his opening round 70 with a three-under 69 to be tied 16th.

Fellow Aussies Dimitrios Papadatos (one under after 10 holes) and Daniel Fox (even after 10 holes) are in the hunt to make the cut, which is projected at one under.

Richard Green, Nathan Holman, Terry Pilkadaris and Ashley Hall are all likely to have the weekend off.

The tournament is being hosted by Green Eagle Golf Courses, just outside Hamburg, for the first time.