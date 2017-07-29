Bronte Campbell has endured yet another swimming final to forget, this time in Budapest. (AAP)

Bronte Campbell and Cam McEvoy have endured days to forget at the Swimming World Championships in Budapest.

Another title defence ended as Australia went without a medal on day six at the world swimming championships in Budapest.

Bronte Campbell failed to defend her 100m freestyle title when she finished second-last in the blue riband event, claimed by Olympic champion Simone Manuel of the United States.

Campbell became the third Australian at Budapest to have their title defence sabotaged.

However, defending world champion Emily Seebohm is on track to finally end the Dolphins' gold drought at the Duna Arena in the 200m backstroke.

Australia's young 4x200m freestyle relay team of Clyde Lewis, Mack Horton, Alex Graham and Jack Cartwright went closest to a medal on day six, finishing fourth in their final, which was won by Great Britain.

With two days left, Australia are 12th on the medal tally with five silver and two bronze - but no gold.

That may change on day seven thanks to a revitalised Seebohm who was the shining light on a frustrating night for Australia.

Seebohm - an 11-year team veteran - equalled her own national record to be fastest qualifier for the 200m final.

She clocked a time of 2:05.81 - the same time that earned her 200m gold at the 2015 world titles in Russia.

Seebohm may be Australia's best chance at striking gold in Hungary but she wasn't feeling any pressure.

"I got a world title in 2015 so it's not like I have the pressure to win a second," Seebohm said.

"I am just going out there to enjoy it."

Australia needed the shot in the arm from Seebohm.

The night began with Campbell finishing almost a second behind Manuel, who set a new national mark to pip Sweden's world record holder Sarah Sjostrom for gold.

Then Australian sprint king Cameron McEvoy fell short of qualifying for the eight-strong 50m final by just 0.04 of a second.

The setbacks continued when fastest qualifier Taylor McKeown went out hard early only to fade to second-last in the 200m breaststroke final, which was claimed by Russia's 2013 world champion Yuliya Efimova.

Seebohm though looked comfortable topping the 200m semi-finals ahead of 100m backstroke world record holder Kylie Masse and American threat Kathleen Baker.

It added to her remarkable transformation in Budapest after her Olympic disappointment in Rio.

Seebohm considered retiring after finishing second last in the 100m backstroke and missing the 200m final altogether at the 2016 Olympics.

However she has bounced back in Hungary, claiming 100m backstroke bronze and clocking a new national record to finish fourth in the 50m final.

"It (a medal) would be an awesome achievement but what I am working on more is getting the best out of myself," Seebohm said.

"That is way more important to me than getting a medal especially after the last 12 months."