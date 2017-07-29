Greater Western Sydney teammates want their feisty AFL forward Toby Greene to harness his energy in the right way after copping two suspensions this season.

Greater Western Sydney vice-captain Stephen Coniglio says the Giants leadership group have gone further in addressing Toby Greene's disciplinary blemishes and the feisty forward needs to harness his energy in the right way.

Greene is serving his second suspension of a season in which he has incurred the ire of officials on a number of occasions.

He was slapped with a two-match ban for striking the Bulldogs' Caleb Daniel in April and copped a similar length suspension earlier this week, following a jumper punch on Richmond defender Alex Rance.

"He feels he's let the boys down somehow and he probably has," Coniglio said.

"We don't actually want to change the way he plays, but if we can cut out one or two of the illegal things that he's been doing, that's great.

"As a leadership group, we addressed it, hit it on the head and he's got two weeks off training out here and then he'll come back in

"But we definitely addressed it a little bit further than the first time."

Coniglio remains confident Greene could contain himself in the high pressure cauldron of finals football.

"I think for him it's just changing and using that sort of energy that he's trying to give off, in the right way," Coniglio said.

"Maybe hitting the scoreboard or hitting up a teammate with a little short lead.

"I'm very confident that Toby wants the best for the team and that's the right thing, so he'll educate himself over the next few weeks."

Coniglio is looking forward to playing just his third senior game of the season on Saturday against Fremantle.

He has been one of several Giants sidelined this year by a syndesmosis ankle injury, suffering from that issue twice this season.

"I'd never heard of syndesmosis before this year and then all of a sudden I do my second one and there's five guys in the same boat," Coniglio said.

'For me, it's been a difficult year, but I'm in a great space mentally and physically and my ankle is in a really good spot."