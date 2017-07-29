Motivation man... West Coast will use Matt Priddis' retirement as a catalyst for a finals push. (AAP)

West Coast midfielder Jack Redden says the team will use Matt Priddis' retirement as added motivation in their quest for an AFL finals berth.

Priddis broke down in tears earlier this week after deciding he would retire at the end of the year.

The 2014 Brownlow medallist is hopeful of playing in one last finals series, but the Eagles face an uphill battle to grant him that wish.

Ninth-placed West Coast (9-8) might need to win as many as four of their final five games in order to secure a top-eight berth.

The Eagles will start as hot favourites in Sunday's clash with Brisbane at Domain Stadium and they'll be expected to beat Carlton at home in two weeks' time.

But games against St Kilda (Etihad Stadium), GWS (Spotless Stadium), and Adelaide (Domain Stadium) are set to decide their finals fate.

Redden paid tribute to Priddis, saying the team will do everything within their powers to send the club champion off on a positive note.

"I think the group will be more motivated because of it," Redden said.

"With limited time and opportunities left, the boys will be hungry to get some success.

"Hopefully the boys can get a good boost out of it and finish off the year well.

"If we can get the ball rolling, there's no reason why we can't have some success in the finals."

Priddis will miss Sunday's match with a quad injury, but he's determined to rejoin the senior side soon to help them push for a finals berth.

West Coast will also be without Lewis Jetta (calf), ruckman Nathan Vardy (glute) and Thomas Cole (dropped) this week.

Young midfielder Luke Partington has been named for his AFL debut, while Sam Mitchell, Malcolm Karpany, and Eric Mackenzie return to the line-up.

Brisbane will be without star midfielder Dayne Zorko (suspended) and Daniel McStay (shoulder), while Eric Hipwood, Jarrod Berry, and Hugh McCluggage have all been rested.

Brisbane named Sam Skinner and Jacob Allison for their debuts.

Redden played seven seasons at Brisbane before crossing to West Coast at the end of 2015.

The 26-year-old revealed he had been receiving texts from former teammates including Dayne Beams, Tom Rockliff, and Darcy Gardiner in the lead-up to Sunday's match.

"It's very light-hearted. They are probably just trying to throw me off my game," Redden said.

Redden has found form over the past three weeks, averaging 25 disposals a game over that stretch.

And with Sam Mitchell set to join Matt Priddis in retirement at the end of the season, Redden will carry a bigger load as an inside midfielder next year.