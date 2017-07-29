Parramatta forward Kenny Edwards has defended his ugly shot on Brisbane's Jonus Pearson which saw tempers flare in his side's NRL win over the Broncos.

Edwards will on Saturday come under the scrutiny of the match review committee as he led with the shoulder to hit the Broncos winger as he lay prone on the ground.

The Eels forward wasn't put on report for the incident, however Broncos coach Wayne Bennett called on the NRL to come down on Edwards.

After Pearson was felled by a swinging arm by Eels lock Nathan Brown - who was put on report - Edwards came over the top with his follow-up, an act of aggression which the Broncos players took exception to.

Edwards claimed he didn't see the initial tackle from Brown and had no idea Pearson had copped a head knock and was injured.

"Simply, I didn't think the tackle was complete," Edwards said.

"I didn't see the high shot Browny put on until afterwards.

"I just went in hard like I always do. Unfortunately Browny hit him high, which I didn't see. I saw the replay and if I could go back I wouldn't do it again."

The incident set the tone for the rest of the game as both sides seemed to fire up after nearly coming to blows in the aftermath.

The Broncos were livid that no protection was afforded to Pearson, who they feared could have suffered a concussion.

"That's not the look that the game wants. It's up to the game to do something about it," Bennett said.

Broncos skipper Darius Boyd added: "It is pretty scary if someone is concussed and someone comes down to tackle him or hit him again."