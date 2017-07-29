Signout
  • (Reuters)
Show Grid
  • Karunaratne hits defiant half century to keep India waiting
    Karunaratne hits defiant half century to keep India waiting
    Karunaratne hits defiant half century to keep India waiting
    India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs in Galle
Hide Grid
Images
04
 1/
04
Video
Audio
GALLE, Sri Lanka (Reuters) - India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs on the fourth day of the first test on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-test series.
Source:
Reuters
31 MINS AGO  UPDATED 30 MINS AGO

The hosts, chasing a mammoth 550 for a win, only managed 245 runs before their second innings folded in the final session of the penultimate day after Dimuth Karunaratne had been dismissed for 97.

Asela Gunaratne, who had fractured his thumb and was ruled out of the series, and stand-in captain Rangana Herath, who suffered a hand injury on Friday, did not bat for Sri Lanka in the second innings.

The second test will be played from Thursday in Colombo.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by xx)

Advertisement