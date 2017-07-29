India have set Sri Lanka a mammoth target of 550 to win the first cricket Test in Galle.

Sri Lanka will have to break all sorts of Test cricket records to beat India after being set a target of 550.

The visitors declared at 3-240 their second innings on the fourth morning of the match.

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 103 after completing his 17th Test hundred with a single off spinner Dilruwan Perera.

The India captain hit five boundaries and one six in his 136-ball knock.

The hosts, already a batsman short after Asela Gunaratne fractured his thumb and was ruled out of the series, face an uphill task to avoid going 1-0 down in the three-match series.