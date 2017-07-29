Karrie Webb remains in contention at the Scottish Open despite a tough second round. (AAP)

Karrie Webb is just one shot off the pace after the second round of the Scottish Open golf.

Australia's Karrie Webb has slipped to second after two rounds of the Ladies Scottish Open, with American Cristue Kerr taking the lead.

At the halfway point of the tournament Kerr, who shot a one-over 73, is five-under for the tournament after a day where blustery conditions at Dundonald Links made scoring difficult.

First-round leader Webb is a shot behind after a three-over-par 75 in her second round.

"I didn't hit it that great today but I still managed," Kerr said after a round containing three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

"My caddie and I managed the golf course well and we made the recovery shots when we needed to."

Webb's 75 was 10 shots worse than her opening round, but the Australian was not too downhearted given the strong winds which made scoring difficult.

"It's disappointing because I bogeyed the last two (holes)" Webb said.

"I fought really hard to be one-over with two to go, just a couple of bad swings... bad tee shots really that made it difficult to hit the greens.

"So I'm disappointed with that, but obviously if you'd told me before I teed off yesterday I'd be four-under I probably would have taken it."

Only six players were under par at the halfway stage, with Korea's Sei Young Kim and Sun Young Yoo on three-under, Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum two-under and Iceland's Olafia Kristinsdottir on one-under.

Australia's Minjee Lee is even-par and had quite the round going until she fell away down the stretch.

Lee was four-under for the round after three consecutive birdies on holes 12-14 but made bogeys at the 16th and 18th to finish with a two-under 70 and be in a tie for seventh.

A 68 from France's Joanna Klatten was the lowest round of the day and took her to level par alongside England's Georgia Hall, Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Lee.

Sarah Jane Smith (three-over) and Su Oh (four-over) joined Lee and Webb as the other Australians to make the cut.

Olympic champion Inbee Park slipped to three-over after a 78, while world No.4 Lydia Ko missed the cut following a 79.