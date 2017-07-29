Australia's Mack Horton has scraped into the men's 1500m freestyle final at the world championships. (AAP)

Australia's Mack Horton has had some anxious moments before scraping into the men's 1500m freestyle final on day seven of the world swimming championships in Budapest.

The Olympic 400m champion cruised to clock 14 minutes, 59.24 seconds before almost being bumped out of the eight-strong medal race field by a red-hot final heat led by Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk who was more than 15 seconds faster.

Romanchuk touched out Olympic and defending world champion Greg Paltrinieri in their bilstering heat.

Horton's bitter rival Sun Yang of China was a notable absentee from the heats, citing fatigue.

"Sun competed in several events with high intensity here during the past day," the Chinese Swimming Association said in a statement.

But Horton was breathing easier after qualifying seventh fastest for the 1500m final to be held on the eight-day titles' final night.

"I thought we were a bit faster than that. That was just a slow heat," Horton said.

"All I needed was a lane in the final.

"I have had a couple of days rest. I just needed a lane in the final.

"Let's see what we an do."

Expectations are high for Horton in the 1500m after he ditched the 800m freestyle from his world titles program to concentrate on a tilt at the event Australia once owned.

Horton would be Australia's first 1500m world champion since his childhood idol Grant Hackett claimed his fourth and final crown in 2005.

Overall Australia have won six 1500m world titles including five straight from 1998-2005.

Meanwhile, defending world champion Bronte Campbell recovered from her 100m disappointment to qualify fifth fastest for the 50m freestyle semi-finals.

Campbell's 100m title defence ended on day six when she finished second last in the final.

Despite a nightmare lead-up battling shoulder dramas and illness, Campbell still kept pace in a red hot field led by Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom.

"Everyone is a bit rusty after the 100m except Sarah who is killing it," Campbell said.

"But it will be abnormally quick to get in to the final.

"To be honest I have had very little opportunity to do speed work.

"But that's how it has had to be this prep. It's a bit of a lucky dip for me in the 50m."

There was more disappointment for former FINA Male Swimmer of the Year Mitch Larkin when he finished 18th in the 50m backstroke heats, missing the semi-finals.

With two days left Australia are 12th on the table with seven medals including five silver.