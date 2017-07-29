Felipe Massa might miss the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix after being taken to hospital feeling unwell. (AAP)

Brazilian Felipe Massa was cleared to take part in final Hungarian Grand Prix practice on Saturday after a health scare triggered fears the Williams driver would be unable to race.

Media reports had indicated the team's experienced British reserve Paul di Resta, who last raced in 2013 with Force India, was being readied to step in for the 36-year-old.

"Felipe was feeling unwell and dizzy after FP2 (second practice on Friday) so went to the hospital purely as a precaution to check he was OK," a team spokeswoman said.

"He has seen the FIA medical delegate at the circuit this morning who is happy that he is fit to continue driving this weekend.

"They will do a further routine check after FP3 (third practice) to ensure he is fine ahead of qualifying."