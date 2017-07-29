Scott McLaughlin is the Supercars drivers championship leader, by just six points. (AAP)

Ford driver Scott McLaughlin has continued his amazing qualifying form to secure pole position for Saturday's Supercars race at Queensland Raceway.

The DJR Team Penske driver, who has now secured 10 pole positions this season, clocked a fastest lap of one minute and 08.8167 seconds in a frantic 15-minute qualifying run for the 120km race.

Veteran Craig Lowndes, a 12-times race winner at Ipswich, will start from second position as he chases his first win of 2017.

Ford's Chaz Mostert will start from third alongside Holden's Tim Slade.

Defending series champion Shane van Gisbergen could only qualify seventh while teammate Jamie Whincup just snuck into the top 10 and will start from ninth.

McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard, who had led the championship since April until the Townsville 400 earlier this month will start from 14th spot on the grid.

The result continues McLaughlin's red-hot streak which has resulted in 13 consecutive front-row qualifying performances.

His day could have been even better but the New Zealander was forced to abort a flying lap late in the session when he ran into traffic.

The relieved 24-year-old said the aborted lap could have been more costly if he'd tried to force his way through the field.

"I was a bit nervous there coming through the pack," McLaughlin told Fox Sports.

"I got through the first straight and then the second straight it was just too sketchy to keep pressing on ... backed out of it, which is annoying, but it is what it is and we've still got pole which we're very lucky for."

Saturday's 37-lap race is scheduled to start at 4.15pm.