Australia's Opals have created history by advancing to the final of basketball's women's Asia Cup after a 17-point victory over South Korea.

A day after smashing North Korea to qualify for next year's World Cup, the Opals led at every break in the 81-64 semi-final win in India.

The result means Australia, in their maiden tournament appearance, are the first non-East Asian nation to reach the final.

Forward Kelsey Griffin led all scorers with 16 points while US college star Alanna Smith chipped in with 12. Sara Blicavs and Lauren Mansfield both added 10 points.

World No.4 Australia will face defending champions Japan in Saturday's final after they overcame China 74-71.

The Opals defeated world No.13 Japan 83-74 in the group phase.

The top-four teams at the Asia Cup gain automatic qualification for the World Cup in Spain in September 2018.