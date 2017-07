The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team is conducting raids in the Sydney suburbs of Surry Hills, Lakemba, Wiley Park and Punchbowl.

A major counter terror operation is underway with a series of raids being conducted across Sydney.

The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team has raided properties at Surry Hills, Lakemba, Wiley Park and Punchbowl late on Saturday.

"This activity relates to an ongoing investigation. The safety of the community and police members are the primary consideration during this activity," a police spokesman said.

More to come