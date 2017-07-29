Robbie Gray has kicked a goal in the dying seconds for Port Adelaide to beat St Kilda. (AAP)

Port Adelaide have beaten St Kilda by two points in their twilight AFL match.

Port Adelaide genius Robbie Gray has conjured a great AFL escape, scoring the match-winning goal with seconds remaining to sink St Kilda by two points.

Gray's running goal with less than 10 seconds left delivered Port a precious 9.9 (63) 8.13 (61) win at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Gray's last-gasp heroics came after the Saints held a 10-point lead with minutes remaining, only for Port's Aaron Young and Gray to steal the win for the home side.

Port (11 wins and seven losses) will tread water around fifth spot but are now two wins clear of the slipping Saints (nine-nine).

The Power's triumph was substance rather than style - both sides struggled to score in tricky winds and slippery conditions as Port led 5.7 to 3.12 at three-quarter time.

The dour battle sparked in a frenetic finale with Port appearing safe when Brad Ebert served up a 55m bomb for a 14-point lead midway through the term.

But plucky Saints replied with four unanswered goals - when Tim Membrey slotted this third, they were 10 points up.

But Port's Young scrambled a snap and then Gray stole the show, coverting on the run from 50 metres for a famous win.

Port were well served by reliable onballer Ollie Wines (23 disposals), Jared Polec (30 touches) and Gray (27 possessions), while Hamish Hartlett and Jasper Pittard were in the thick of it defensively.

Spearhead Charlie Dixon was among seven goalscorer's for Port, who meet hometown rival and ladder leaders Adelaide next Sunday.

The Saints, who host West Coast next Sunday, had a midfield with plenty of punch led by Seb Ross (31 possessions) and Luke Dunstan and Jake Carlisle was superb in defence.