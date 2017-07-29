Ben Brown has been arguably North Melbourne's best in a four-point AFL upset of Melbourne in Hobart. (AAP)

North Melbourne have upset Melbourne by four points in Hobart, continuing an AFL winning streak against the Demons which extends to 17 games.

A gritty North Melbourne have continued an 11-year AFL winning streak over Melbourne, sensationally upsetting the Demons by four points in Hobart.

The second-last North Melbourne adapted better to a blustery Blundstone Arena, holding on for an 11.10 (76) to 10.12 (72) victory.

It's a significant blow to the Demons' top-four chances in a tight top eight.

Their woes were compounded by the loss of key forward Jesse Hogan midway through the third quarter with a suspected collarbone injury.

Hogan collided heavily with North Melbourne's Liam McDonald and took no further part in the game.

Kangaroos big man Ben Brown was arguably best on ground, the Tasmanian finishing with a game-high four goals in a match that ebbed and flowed on the wind.

North Melbourne led by nine points heading into the final term but were expected to be run down by a Demons side with a huge breeze at their back.

But they scrapped, holding the Demons to just two goals.

Shaun Higgins topped the disposal count for North Melbourne with 28.

The Kangaroos also had injury issues, with Jarrad Waite leaving the field in the third quarter due to a calf complaint.

They have won 17-straight games against Melbourne, dating back to 2006.