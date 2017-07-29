Victorian teenager Ryan Ruffels is leading the Aussie charge on day two of the Canadian Open in Toronto.

The 19-year-old has picked up two shots on the Jack Nicklaus-designed Glen Abbey course to elevate his total to seven-under-par, currently four shots adrift of the lead.

Three-time major champion Vijay Singh, 54, is setting the pace at 11-under through 14 holes on day two, with Americans Matt Every and Martin Flores trailing by a shot while each plays the back nine.

Victorian native Ruffels shares eighth place with world No.1 Dustin Johnson among a logjam of players including Englishman Ian Poulter.

Three shots back of Ruffels are countrymen Curtis Luck, 20, and veteran Cameron Percy, who will tee off in the afternoon, while West Australian Greg Chalmers is next best of the Australians at two-under, late in his second round.

Sydney product Matt Jones has clawed his way back up the leaderboard, picking up three shots through 15 holes to sit at one-under.

Geoff Ogilvy is yet to tee off with his one-over score, while 23-year-old Queenslander Cameron Smith is languishing at five-over while playing his second nine.