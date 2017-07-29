Australian backstroker Emily Seebohm won bronze in the women's 100m at the world titles in Budapest. (AAP)

Australia's Emily Seebohm says she will help partner Mitch Larkin bounce back after his dual title defence at the world swimming championships ended in tatters.

He helped world champion backstroker Emily Seebohm emerge from her Rio Olympics "black hole".

Now Seebohm says it is time to return the favour to her partner Mitch Larkin after his dual title defence at the world swimming championships at Budapest ended in tatters.

Australian champion Larkin did not talk up his hopes of defending his world 100m-200m backstroke titles at Duna Arena as he still adjusted to life under new coach Simon Cusack.

Yet it did not make his world titles results any less devastating.

Larkin battled to keep his emotions in check after failing to qualify for the final of the 200m backstroke event he dominated two years ago.

A shattered Larkin admitted he "couldn't explain" why he had bombed out, finishing second last in the 16-strong semi-finals field.

Earlier at the eight-day titles Larkin's 100m backstroke title defence faltered when he finished sixth in the final.

If anyone can understand what Larkin is going through it is Seebohm.

And it's why she has backed the former FINA Male Swimmer of the Year to bounce back to his best.

Seebohm said she would offer a shoulder to cry on as he tried to shift through his world titles wreckage, just as Larkin did for her after her disastrous campaign in Rio.

Seebohm was reduced to tears pool-side after the gold medal fancy finished second last in the 100m backstroke final and didn't qualify for the 200m final in Brazil.

Describing her Rio experience as a "black hole", Seebohm contemplated retiring after 10 years on the national team but was persuaded to have another crack by Larkin.

The benefits are already being seen at the world titles in Budapest.

Seebohm equalled her national record to be fastest qualifier for the women's 200m final after earlier collecting 100m bronze.

"He was my support system in Rio and now it is my turn," Seebohm said of Larkin.

"I love him to death and would do anything for him.

"I am not just here for swimming, I am here for Mitch and I have to support him to get him to his best just like he supported me at Rio."

In 2015, Larkin became the first man in 10 years to win the world 100m-200m backstroke double and then announced he would leave long time coach Michael Bohl to link with the Campbell sisters' mentor Cusack.

He claimed Rio 200m silver but has gone backwards at Budapest, and not in a good way for a backstroker.

"That's definitely how I felt at Rio," Seebohm said.

"But another year on ... has helped heaps and I have made improvements already.

"It's just not his year and that's okay.

"It will be exciting for him when it all falls in to place."