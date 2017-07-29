Melbourne are well aware of the threat their former five-eighth Blake Green provides for Manly. (AAP)

Melbourne's Tim Glasby has dismissed Manly's heavy loss last week, saying they're a different team with former teammate Blake Green in the line-up.

Despite Cameron Smith being a certain starter for this 350th NRL match, Melbourne are expecting a tougher challenge from Manly than what the Sea Eagles' recent form suggests.

The Storm skipper, who has been battling a pectoral injury, made it through a searching final training session on Saturday and will take his place in Sunday's AAMI Park clash.

He will join former Canterbury great Terry Lamb on 350 games with only Darren Lockyer on 355 to have played more.

Manly were humbled 52-22 last round by St George Illawarra but Melbourne prop Tim Glasby said his competition-leading side had all but dismissed that result by the sixth-placed team.

The Sea Eagles were missing a number of key players including former Storm playmaker Blake Green and prop Brenton Lawrence, who are back for the round 22 clash.

Glasby said Manly always lifted against Melbourne, with whom they have a fierce rivalry that includes the 2007 and 2008 grand finals and the 2011 Battle of Brookvale.

"By looking at that score against the Dragons they didn't have their best day out so we're expecting a different Manly this week," Glasby said.

Green played 50 games for the Storm in two years before linking up with Manly in 2017 and is still close to many former teammates, which Glasby said could be an advantage for the hosts.

"I think it will help to some extent because we do have an idea of how he plays but our main focus is how go about what we're doing," Glasby said.

"We've had a look at Blake, Daly Cherry-Evans and their entire team because they've got a lot of strike across the park."

While the Storm are two points clear on the ladder, Manly are in a scrap for a top-four position and can't afford many more losses.

"Everyone's got something to play for, including Manly and ourselves, because nothing's set in concrete yet so it's a big game for both teams," Glasby said.