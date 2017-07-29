Frustrated... John Longmire is less than impressed with the footage quality of AFL score reviews. (AAP)

Sydney coach John Longmire says the AFL must upgrade their goal-line cameras to make score reviews worthwhile.

Sydney coach John Longmire has questioned the AFL's score review system after a contentious call during their loss to Hawthorn.

The goal-line technology proved influential on Friday night as the Hawks snapped Sydney's seven-game winning streak with a nailbiting one-goal victory at the MCG.

Scores were level midway through the fourth quarter when Liam Shiels latched onto a loose ball in the goal square and soccered it home to hand the Hawks the lead.

Swans defender Lewis Melican appealed for a touched behind, and the decision went to a score review, but the blurred vision was inconclusive and the Hawks went on to claim a 10.12 (72) to 9.12 (66) victory.

A frustrated Longmire said the technology needed to be upgraded for officials to make conclusive decisions.

"I really like the concept of the goal review but unless we get better cameras, it sort of almost defeats the purpose of it," Longmire said.

"Hopefully we can actually invest in some quality cameras that can determine what's actually happened, rather than just seeing the blurred vision that we see now.

"I must admit I thought Melican punched it through, but clearly I'm sitting on the red and white side of the fence, so I'm going to have that view."

Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson took a different view of the decision but agreed that the process could be improved.

"They got it right I think, didn't they?," Clarkson quipped.

"It's tough. I don't know if they need improved angles or more cameras or whatever.

"This one worked for us. Last week, we were certain we had a goal and it was ruled a behind, so you win some, you lose some."

The result was a blow to Sydney's hopes of a top-four finish, while ensuring 12th-placed Hawthorn remain a chance of making the finals.