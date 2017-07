Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to announced John Kelly as White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.

US President Donald Trump has used Twitter to announce he has named Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus, who has been in a feud with Trump's new communications director.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American....," Trump said on Twitter.