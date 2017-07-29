The German Tennis Championships semi-finals will be contested by two locals and two Argentines after the remaining seeded players lost their quarter-finals.

Karen Khachanov, the third seed, was beaten 7-5 3-6 6-4 by qualifier Federico Delbonis, ranked No.81.

Delbonis reached the final four years ago after beating Roger Federer in the last four and will face fellow Argentine Leonardo Mayer in the semi-finals.

Lucky loser Mayer, the 2014 champion whose ranking has slid to No.138, defeated Jiri Vesely 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Their compatriot Diego Schwartzman, seeded sixth, suffered a surprise loss to world No.101 Florian Mayer.

The German won 6-2 3-6 6-3 to set up a showdown with compatriot and fellow 33-year-old Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The veteran edged Nicolas Kicker 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 6-4 in two hours and 37 minutes to reprise his 2014 appearance in the semi-finals.